The REAL "Subhanah Wahhaj" LOOKS NOTHING LIKE HER MUG SHOT. What the media isn't telling you!!

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The media won't tell you who these people truly are. The truth has been covered and the narrative scripted. Terrorist suspect Subhanah Wahhaj is a far cry from the image portrayed by the MSM. She is an author and activist in her faith. She is quite present on social media and what's more LOOKS NOTHING LIKE HER MUG SHOT.