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Disruption During Kavanaugh Testimony As Democrats Ask For Hearings To Be Delayed
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1502 views • September 05, 2018
Alex Jones discusses how democrats constantly disrupted Brett Kavanaugh's testimony, after being chosen for the Supreme Court of the United States by President Trump, in order to delay the hearings.
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