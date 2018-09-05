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Full Show - Big Tech Lies About Blue Wave As Support For Infowars Surges Across The Internet
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372 views • September 05, 2018
Alex Jones breaks down the massive lies perpetuated by the mainstream media in the wake of his internet purge, and he proves the statistics are on our side in the information war as support for the Infowars site surges in the face of big tech. Owen Shroyer joins Alex to officially announce the launch of an all new Infowars Army, and Paul Joseph Watson hosts the final hour.
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