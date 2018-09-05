Hujrah Wahhaj TERROR Suspect/Child Abuser & Certified Mental Health Counselor/Life Coach..WTF?

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Hujrah Wahhaj is a life coach and certified Mental Health Counselor. She has a Youtube channel, Twitter account, and LinkedIn page. She is a devout Muslim and is extremely active in her faith...YET the MSM would have you know NONE OF THIS.....They have hidden all of this from the public, or at least not reported on it. WHY?