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Syrian Refugees Attack German Night Club Chant “Allahu Akbar”
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825 views • September 04, 2018
Paul Joseph Watson breaks down a report from Frankfurt Germany where two refugees provoked and started an argument in a night club. Paul reveals what these “tolerant” migrants did next.
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