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NYT Lobbies Facebook To Shut Down Private InfoWars Fan Page
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178 views • September 04, 2018
A fan page that was unaffiliated with Infowars has been shut down after the NYT sent screenshots to Facebook and demanded the fan page be censored for promoting hate speech.
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