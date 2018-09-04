© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Democrats Demand Documents On Kavanaugh, But They Passed Obamacare Blind
Follow
0
Share
Report
870 views • September 04, 2018
Owen Shroyer and Alex Jones break down how Democrats are currently demanding information on President Trump's new SCOTUS pick, but those same Democrats voted blindly, with no information, to pass Obamacare.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.