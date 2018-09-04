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Rebel Rabbis - Anti Zionist Jews Against Israel
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70 views • September 04, 2018
The good news is that [some] orthodox Jews are against the occupation of Palestine. The bad news is...it's still occupied and more land and lives are being stolen from the Palestinians every day. At least we know that all evil will eventually meet its end.
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