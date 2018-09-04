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A Man's Guide to Shit-Testing | Redonkulas.com
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164 views • September 04, 2018
Everyone who has ever been in a relationship has experienced this at some point. Badd Popp has lots of bad news for you.
Get some sage advice from Aaron Clarey at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
Purchase "CorporateLand" on Amazon today!
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi-ebook/dp/B01N6SDQ32
Pussy Appeasement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDnkG1x20Vs
Sorostitute Ring: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83AU8UV38Bk
It's All Your Fault: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNPF-Y5DuKo
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Get some sage advice from Aaron Clarey at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
Purchase "CorporateLand" on Amazon today!
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi-ebook/dp/B01N6SDQ32
Pussy Appeasement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UDnkG1x20Vs
Sorostitute Ring: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83AU8UV38Bk
It's All Your Fault: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNPF-Y5DuKo
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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