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Censorship Is Causing The American Spirit To Rise
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423 views • September 04, 2018
Alex Jones admits that he will never sell out to the globalists. Although the attacks of the left can demoralize patriots for a moment, now is the time to dig our heels in and stand together to revive the spirit of America.
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