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You Are Marked!!
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405 views • September 04, 2018
Father tells us we are marked, either for destruction or for salvation. Truth is available to all who seek it. Yahushua, who is Jesus The Messiah, Our Lord and Savior is the only Way, Truth, and Life. Be prepared to testify of the gospel.
2 Corinthians 1:21-22 King James Version (KJV)
21 Now he which stablisheth us with you in Christ, and hath anointed us, is God;
22 Who hath also sealed us, and given the earnest of the Spirit in our hearts.
Please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com for complete scriptures for this message.
To read other prophecies and words from Our Father, please go to the links below:
Blog site:
www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com
google search ' Behold I Come '
Music by Whitesand- Royalty Free - ' Beyond ' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2bXIBxWOMI
If you would like to find out more information, please use the links above. If you feel lead to support this ministry, there is a Paypal donate button on the right-side of the blog homepage under the 'My Position' description. Please use the 'Family/Friends' option on the Paypal site to donate as you are led.
Thank you for all of your support.
2 Corinthians 1:21-22 King James Version (KJV)
21 Now he which stablisheth us with you in Christ, and hath anointed us, is God;
22 Who hath also sealed us, and given the earnest of the Spirit in our hearts.
Please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com for complete scriptures for this message.
To read other prophecies and words from Our Father, please go to the links below:
Blog site:
www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com
google search ' Behold I Come '
Music by Whitesand- Royalty Free - ' Beyond ' - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f2bXIBxWOMI
If you would like to find out more information, please use the links above. If you feel lead to support this ministry, there is a Paypal donate button on the right-side of the blog homepage under the 'My Position' description. Please use the 'Family/Friends' option on the Paypal site to donate as you are led.
Thank you for all of your support.
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