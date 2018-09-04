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What Sets Us Apart as Christians in America
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What makes us different, especially during this time of strife and chaos in America? Las Vegas pastor/prophet Mike Thompson shares the heart of God. Be strengthened today by His Spirit in the inner man. God Loves You To The Core.
785"Spirit of Grace." © 2014 Bryan David Thompson. All Rights Reserved. Used By Permission.
785"Spirit of Grace." © 2014 Bryan David Thompson. All Rights Reserved. Used By Permission.
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