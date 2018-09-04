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Are You Ready for The Moment When Everything Will Change?
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419 views • September 04, 2018
A vision of what life will be like during the judgments that Father will pour out over the earth from the perspective of a lukewarm believer in Yahushua, Jesus the Messiah. To read other prophecies and words from Our Father, please go to www.iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com, and if you feel lead to support this ministry, there is a Paypal donate button on the right-side of the blog homepage under the 'My Position' description.
Thank you for all of your love and support
Thank you for all of your love and support
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