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Pourvu qu'elle se trompe! (27/05/2018)
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8 views • September 04, 2018
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée : https://www.real.video/5830735192001
La vidéo en intégralité et en Anglais sur la chaîne de Estefania Aguirre : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1fckYfzYB4
En savoir plus sur ce dont elle parle :
Kelly GREENHILL https://journals.openedition.org/remi/5859
théorie Mackinder https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th%C3%A9orie_du_Heartland
Cristina Martín Jiménez https://www.amazon.fr/Cristina-Mart%C3%ADn-Jim%C3%A9nez/e/B00J70J3IY
La vidéo en intégralité et en Anglais sur la chaîne de Estefania Aguirre : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n1fckYfzYB4
En savoir plus sur ce dont elle parle :
Kelly GREENHILL https://journals.openedition.org/remi/5859
théorie Mackinder https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Th%C3%A9orie_du_Heartland
Cristina Martín Jiménez https://www.amazon.fr/Cristina-Mart%C3%ADn-Jim%C3%A9nez/e/B00J70J3IY
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