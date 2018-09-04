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21 Things That Will Blow Up in Your Face | Redonkulas.com
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81 views • September 04, 2018
Men are experts at setting their own death trap. Don't be that guy. Consider this an unofficial sequel to "Classic Mistakes Men Make" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xFvkyn4QLuc).
Hit up Aaron Clarey for some good advice at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
New bar and set courtesy of Cameron's Finishings.
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Purchase "CorporateLand" on Amazon
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Hit up Aaron Clarey for some good advice at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
New bar and set courtesy of Cameron's Finishings.
[email protected]
Purchase "CorporateLand" on Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/CorporateLand-Surviving-Cubicle-Frank-Cervi/dp/1542471540
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
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