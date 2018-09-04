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Solar Eclipse, Hurricane Harvey, & Judgment
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140 views • September 04, 2018
A message about Father's warnings regarding this solar eclipse and hurricane Harvey, and how this is the beginning of great judgment for the United States. Luke 21:25.. And there shall be signs in the sun, and in the moon, and in the stars; and upon the earth distress of nations, with perplexity; the sea and the waves roaring.(For a complete list of scriptures for this message, please go to iamcallingyounow.blogspot.com.
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