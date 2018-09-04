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Best Motivational Speech Ever! - #LFOGTFOTW - Explicit!
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11 views • September 04, 2018
Do you feel lost? Do you know why you were put here? Do you want to make a difference in the world? John D. ~ The ARMed comic knows exactly how you feel and wants to help you lead, follow or get the f@#k out the way!
Gather your friends, family & enemies together and watch all their heads and f@#$%^g feelings explode right before your very eyes after getting clocked time and time again with history, facts and f@#$%^g logic.
Like, Comment, Share & Subscribe #1stand2nd #ARealMan #RatedARM
Gather your friends, family & enemies together and watch all their heads and f@#$%^g feelings explode right before your very eyes after getting clocked time and time again with history, facts and f@#$%^g logic.
Like, Comment, Share & Subscribe #1stand2nd #ARealMan #RatedARM
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