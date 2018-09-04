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Stinchfield: Time to Hold Sheriff Israel Accountable
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11 views • September 04, 2018
"The biggest question is why did those Sheriff's Deputies not rush into the firefight to save those kids. It's a legitimate question, one Sheriff Israel refuses to answer or take responsibility for… It is time we start holding people like Sheriff Israel accountable." —Grant Stinchifeld
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