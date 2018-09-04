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Colion Noir Takes the Race-Baiting Media to School"
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169 views • September 04, 2018
Truth. Judgment. Willful Ignorance. Privilege. Hate. These are the tactics of the anti-gun media who paint NRA members as racist. Colion Noir has enough. In this episode, he schools the lying media and educates all who are willing to listen about the historic relationship of the NRA and black Americans.
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