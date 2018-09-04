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Feminist Utopia | Redonkulas.com
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63 views • September 04, 2018
What would it be like if feminists ruled the world? It's worse than you think.
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Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIektQ__EGw
http://nypost.com/2017/07/23/man-ordered-to-pay-65k-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his/
http://wgno.com/2016/07/28/colorado-man-forced-to-pay-child-support-despite-dna-test-results/
http://dailysignal.com/2012/04/12/more-government-welfare-doesnt-equal-poverty-relief/
http://nlihc.org/article/extreme-poverty-rise-united-states
(You'll notice Obama was in office when extreme poverty began to rise.)
http://www.numberofabortions.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsFjcIchyKw
https://www.infowars.com/man-faces-6-months-in-jail-for-disagreeing-with-feminists-on-twitter/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/karinagness/2017/05/31/new-report-women-ceos-make-more-than-men/
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/02/islam-feminist-religion/
Get some butt crater advice from Aaron Clarey at http://www.AssholeConsulting.com
Get 10% Off Rayce Riot Apparel!
https://www.teespring.com/stores/rayce-riot-apparel-2?pr=POPP
Submit your designs to [email protected] for their profit share program!
Please donate to Popp Culture via Patreon!
https://www.patreon.com/redonkulaspopp
Or donate via Paypal!
http://bit.do/redonkulasdonate
Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!
http://www.facebook.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.twitter.com/redonkulaspopp
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rIektQ__EGw
http://nypost.com/2017/07/23/man-ordered-to-pay-65k-in-child-support-for-kid-who-isnt-his/
http://wgno.com/2016/07/28/colorado-man-forced-to-pay-child-support-despite-dna-test-results/
http://dailysignal.com/2012/04/12/more-government-welfare-doesnt-equal-poverty-relief/
http://nlihc.org/article/extreme-poverty-rise-united-states
(You'll notice Obama was in office when extreme poverty began to rise.)
http://www.numberofabortions.com
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CsFjcIchyKw
https://www.infowars.com/man-faces-6-months-in-jail-for-disagreeing-with-feminists-on-twitter/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/karinagness/2017/05/31/new-report-women-ceos-make-more-than-men/
https://milo.yiannopoulos.net/2017/02/islam-feminist-religion/
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