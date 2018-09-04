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Dana Loesch Provides a More Accurate School Safety Tip Sheet for Scott Israel
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208 views • September 04, 2018
"The Coward of Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel, had the audacity to put out a tip sheet on safety practices in schools... if the flyer were honest about how this incompetent bureaucrat has conducted himself, these would be the tips." —Dana Loesch
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