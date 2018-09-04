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Joe Scarborough Seems to Be a Little Confused about the Economy
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57 views • September 04, 2018
"It's not that the economy grew under Obama—the point is that it's growing faster under Trump... It's not growth or no growth—the economy has been growing for 200 years. The question is 'Who had more growth?' 'On the margin, who was better?'"—Dan Bongino
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