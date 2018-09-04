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Mollie Tibbetts Is an Inconvenience to Progressives
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25 views • September 04, 2018
"Names only matter to progressives when it serves the purpose of their narrative. And for them, Mollie Tibbetts is an inconvenience." —Dana Loesch
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