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911 - CBS (WUSA) 9-11-2001 News Coverage 300 PM - 400 PM
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6 views • September 04, 2018
911 - CBS (WUSA) 9-11-2001 News Coverage 300 PM - 400 PM
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
As you watch the Shared Controlled Corporate Media Video notice the distance, optical camera lens filters,
few close up video and sounds during the demolition to obscure the explosives flashes and booms.
Posted without permission For Educational and Research use only
Fair Use, as allowed under Title 17 Chapter 1 Section 107 (Fair Use)
---{==Truth Matters=>
As you watch the Shared Controlled Corporate Media Video notice the distance, optical camera lens filters,
few close up video and sounds during the demolition to obscure the explosives flashes and booms.
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