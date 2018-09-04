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What is Earthing?
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106 views • September 04, 2018
Earthing is a fast-growing movement based upon the discovery that connecting to the Earth’s natural energy is foundational for vibrant health.
Get connected and experience the power of Earthing for yourself! Contact an official retailer of Earthing appliances by visiting https://truepathtohealing.com/
What does science say about Earthing? For scientific validation of the therapeutic effects of Earthing visit http://www.earthinginstitute.net/research/
Get connected and experience the power of Earthing for yourself! Contact an official retailer of Earthing appliances by visiting https://truepathtohealing.com/
What does science say about Earthing? For scientific validation of the therapeutic effects of Earthing visit http://www.earthinginstitute.net/research/
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