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NIKE refuses to say if they are okay with displaying American Flag on their products
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474 views • September 04, 2018
WildNews.us – Collin Kaeparnick is now a face of Nike. Calling Nike on a live stream for a comment. Nike refused to say if they are okay with displaying the American flag on their products -- The Silicone Valley billionaires will testify before congress tomorrow. Facebook, Google, and Twitter have to answer to banning the Libertarian and Conservative thought off their platforms --
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