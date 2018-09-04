"BREAKING NEWS" New Mexico Compound Suspect "Hujrah Wahaj" REAL IDENTITY

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Hujrah Wahaj is not who she appears to be. The Photos and ergo narrative sold to the American people are BUNK. She is in fact quite educated and active in her Islamic faith. She reports for CNN, has a Twitter account, and runs organizations.
To believe that this woman went to live in the frozen wasteland of New Mexico in a tire compound is REDICULOUS......Here is the evidence and proof that she is, part of something bigger.