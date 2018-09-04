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Is A Nuke False Flag Being Prepared for USA?
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15359 views • September 04, 2018
Newly documents from the early 1960’s show that the USA was prepared for a pre-emptive “no warning” attack against communist Russia and China with civilian casualties the primary metric for success. As we approach the anniversary of 9/11, mainstream media and entertainment are pushing a domestic nuclear holocaust as likely.
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