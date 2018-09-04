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Class Action Anti-Trust Lawsuit Filed Against Internet Oligarchs
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812 views • September 04, 2018
How can a judge declare President Trump’s Twitter account “a public forum” and ban Trump from blocking users while Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey can ban anyone he wishes from ALL of Twitter? Larry Klayman, FreedomWatch, worked with the DOJ in anti-trust litigation against AT&T. He has filed a lawsuit against Apple, Facebook, Google and others to address the corporate censorship from an anti-trust approach instead of regulation.
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