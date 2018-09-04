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FBI Wants AI for USA (United Surveillance of Americans)
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634 views • September 04, 2018
Cameras everywhere, 5G surveillance and now permanently deployed police surveillance blimps — what more can the government do to watch us? The FBI wants Artificial Intelligence to construct fingerprints that are not complete. What could possibly go wrong?
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