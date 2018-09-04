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Globalists Agenda Is To Destroy The 1st Amendment
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1284 views • September 04, 2018
The globalists religion is controlling the lives of the population. MSM is actively lobbying to have Alex Jones shut down for having opinions they do not approve of.
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