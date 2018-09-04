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911 From Cheney to Mossad
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214 views • September 04, 2018
RichieFromBoston
Published on Nov 2, 2015
On Thursday, September 9, 2015 I interviewed author Rebekah Roth about her new book 'Methodical Deception'. New information she has recovered about the 9/11 false flag event will shock you to your core. This bombshell evidence destroys the "official story", forever. Israeli Mossad involvement in the 9/11 false flag attacks can no longer be denied.
For REAL News & Information 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/
Published on Nov 2, 2015
On Thursday, September 9, 2015 I interviewed author Rebekah Roth about her new book 'Methodical Deception'. New information she has recovered about the 9/11 false flag event will shock you to your core. This bombshell evidence destroys the "official story", forever. Israeli Mossad involvement in the 9/11 false flag attacks can no longer be denied.
For REAL News & Information 24/7:
http://sgtreport.com/
http://thelibertymill.com/
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