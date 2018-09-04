58 Dunks and a Special Message by Tim McGaffin II at 2:22 mark

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Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com
http://www.NeverNeverNeverQuit.com
Song: Call of the Champions
Artist: John Williams and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir
Year: 2002
Song: Amazing Grace
Artist: Kevin MacLeod
Year: 2011
Song: Unbreakable
Artist: Michael Jackson
Album: Invincible
Year: 2001