Basketball is About Having Fun and Dancing (Doing Your Best)

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Basketball is a dance. As well as everything you do in life is a dance. They are both about positive movement or doing your best.
To have fun playing basketball as well as in life, you need to keep dancing. Or in other words, you need to keep moving forward.
Even when you are tired and can barely move, just move something and God will do the rest.
Timothy McGaffin II
http://www.ChampionsNeverQuit.com