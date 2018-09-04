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Bravery and Betrayal – Remembering the Fallen Heroes of Extortion 17
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35 views • September 04, 2018
Seven years ago today, tragedy struck Extortion 17 in Afghanistan when the U.S. Army Chinook helicopter carrying 22 members of the Navy's Special Warfare Development Group and 16 others was pulled from the sky in flames. Today we recount the tragedy with surviving family members.
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