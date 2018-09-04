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Democrats immediately disrupt Kavanaugh confirmation hearing
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151 views • September 04, 2018
It took only seconds for Democrats to begin heckling at the confirmation hearing of Brett Kavanaugh for supreme court. Starting with Kamala Harris, it soon became a screeching and shouting match which you might expect out of preschoolers; Disgusting, childish behavior on their part. They should have been taken out in handcuffs.
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