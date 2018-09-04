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Has Quinn Michaels Discovered Evidence of A Manuel Chavez Steemit Money Laundering Scam?
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22 views • September 04, 2018
I’ve been investigating block chain driven, cryptocurrency backed Steemit.com, since the misanthrope Frank Bacon began his hard sell over a year ago. Despite a market cap over $400M, their NYC office is nothing more than a PO Box. Blockchain witness Blair indicated the verification method could be rigged by 1 individual. Tone Vays says the Steemit blockchain isn’t a true blockchain. Now Quinn has caught Manuel Chavez III (Defango) red handed in what appears to be a money laundering scheme.
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