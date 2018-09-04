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The Current Retrograde Storm: How It Affects You
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39 views • September 04, 2018
Astronomers recently proved that the way the planets align affects the patterns of our climate, choices, behavior, and history.
Have you noticed unexplained changes in your own mood or behavior? Is life feeling more crazy than usual— filled with frustrating challenges and disrupted plans? The big retrograde storm is likely to blame.
Find out the details at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/the-current-retrograde-storm-how-it-affects-you
Have you noticed unexplained changes in your own mood or behavior? Is life feeling more crazy than usual— filled with frustrating challenges and disrupted plans? The big retrograde storm is likely to blame.
Find out the details at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/the-current-retrograde-storm-how-it-affects-you
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