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Can We Program Ourselves To Spontaneously Heal?
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421 views • September 04, 2018
Are we like a computer? Can we program ourselves to spontaneously heal? We already know that we can run a program of self-destruction. This often leads to addictions: alcohol, drugs, gambling or overeating. Can we reverse the mindset with internal programming? Recent research suggests that it is indeed possible. One astonishing experiment found that...
Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/can-we-program-ourselves-to-spontaneously-heal
Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/can-we-program-ourselves-to-spontaneously-heal
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