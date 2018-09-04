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Preventing Indoor Spraying Without Desexing Beta 1
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7 views • September 04, 2018
Indoor Spraying can occur in female cats, but that is far less common than in male cats. Also, desexing is not a guaranteed way to prevent spraying. Sometimes, cats that have never sprayed before when intact start spraying after being desexed.
Websites
1) Hormonally Intact and Responsible - Cats: http://intactcatsresponsiblecare.weebly.com
2) Intact Cat Resource: http://intactcatresource.proboards.com
Websites
1) Hormonally Intact and Responsible - Cats: http://intactcatsresponsiblecare.weebly.com
2) Intact Cat Resource: http://intactcatresource.proboards.com
Keywords
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