© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Movie About Moon Landing Leaves Out American Flag Scene
Follow
0
Share
Report
514 views • September 04, 2018
"The movie's about an American patriot and a hero we all know: Neil Armstrong. Neil Armstrong, of course, when he stepped foot on the moon planted what there? Not a gardenia, not a dandelion. He planted the American flag. So in this new movie... they decided to skip that scene altogether." —Dan Bongino
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.