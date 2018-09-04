© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crash course pour se faire plaisir autour de la machine à café. (03/05/2017)
Follow
0
Share
Report
38 views • September 04, 2018
Pour les allergiques à la "voix de robot", la version sous-titrée : https://www.real.video/5830479703001
La vidéo en intégralité en anglais sur la chaine de la très Australienne Daisy Cousens : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQiO4ufxYV0
La vidéo en intégralité en anglais sur la chaine de la très Australienne Daisy Cousens : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BQiO4ufxYV0
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.