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Defense Distributed (Contributed) Legal Case
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611 views • September 04, 2018
Cody Wilson of Defense Distributed, after legally committing files to the public domain through a license from the U.S. Department of State, has been ordered shut down defcad.com by a federal judge in the Western District of Washington.
We at Ghost Guns ask that you Donate Today to Uncensor DEFCAD
Donate: https://defcad.com/
We at Ghost Guns ask that you Donate Today to Uncensor DEFCAD
Donate: https://defcad.com/
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