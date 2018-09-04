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#WalkAway with Help from The Genuine Optimist
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13 views • September 04, 2018
The #WalkAway movement is a movement of people who no longer identify with extremism and group-think. Over time we have lost our original beliefs that made us a great people. The Genuine Optimist helps the Walk Away movement see those fundamental beliefs. Let's all now take the high road and begin to rebuild what we have lost. genuineoptimist.com
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