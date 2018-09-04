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🔴Trump to Christians: Defend Yourselves Or You'll Lose Everything❗ [2018 Video]
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335 views • September 04, 2018
President Trump strongly warns Christian leaders about what's happening in the country & how the midterms are going to be a referendum on your religion. Christians are so fragmented & scattered [...]
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