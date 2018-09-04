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SIlicon Valley: Welcome To The Hot Seat
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68 views • September 04, 2018
Regardless of the Mockingbird media’s insistence that conservatives aren’t being shadow banned. The evidence that big tech firms have chosen to single out conservative opinions is unavoidable. It is well known that liberals dominate the tech world. Liberal activism among their upper management has lead them to partner with the ADL and the SPLC. https://twitter.com/NewsBowne http://dailynewscollective.com/
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