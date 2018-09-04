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A Mini Ice Age Cometh
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114 views • September 04, 2018
The globalist carbon tax scam and mockingbird media panic of global warming has been drilled into gullible minds The globalist carbon tax scam and mockingbird media panic of global warming has been drilled into gullible minds since Al Gore’s massive exaggeration "An Inconvenient Truth" hit theaters twelve years ago.Most people are largely unaware that the Earth is on the precipice of a mini ice age. https://twitter.com/NewsBowne http://dailynewscollective.com/
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