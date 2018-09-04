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Technocratic Globalism Can't Shutdown The Truth
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116 views • September 04, 2018
The technocrats have attempted to create a breakaway civilization. But they weren't expecting the global awareness they now face. Their predatory behavior should have remained a stealth attack. Now the globalist authoritarians have had to force their minions and ultimately their vampiric selves from the shadows into the full light of truth.
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