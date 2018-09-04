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Ghost 80% Glock 19 Complete Build
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323 views • September 04, 2018
How to Mill and Build the Polymer 80% Glock 19. This step-by-step video demonstrates the Glock 19 Build process form 80% receiver frame to complete gun. Instructions include milling the Glock 19, Installing the Glock 19 lower parts, pins, and attachments - then finally installing our Glock 19 slide.
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