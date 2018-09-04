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Forbidden history Barry Chamish Redemption thru evil Sabbataens Zevi & Jacob Frank
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77 views • September 04, 2018
1666 Self proclaimed messiah Zevi and later Frank convinced more than a million people of the absurd notion that if we cant live up to Gods 10 commandments then deliberately cultivating evil in all its forms would force the messiah to come early and rescue us from ourselves.
The cult still exists today much to the modern worlds detriment.
This is written about by Henry Makow in Canada.
Video
The cult still exists today much to the modern worlds detriment.
This is written about by Henry Makow in Canada.
Video
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